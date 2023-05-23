Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (1.030 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 43 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .301 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Gorman is batting .400 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
- In 72.1% of his 43 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 19 games this season (44.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (23.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (45.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.04).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.84), 59th in WHIP (1.428), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.
