Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Cardinals and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (-140), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Gorman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 11 (44%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Reds have been victorious in 13, or 38.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 8-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.