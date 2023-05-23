The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Nolan Gorman for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 68 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.260).

St. Louis has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (250 total runs).

The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-worst WHIP (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Wainwright will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Adam Wainwright Hunter Gaddis

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.