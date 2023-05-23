Tuesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (1-0) for the Cardinals and Graham Ashcraft (2-2) for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 11 (44%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 7-11 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 250.

The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule