Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals head into the first of a four-game series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Reds have +155 odds to upset. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 10 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've gone 11-13 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

In the 47 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-21-1).

The Cardinals have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 10-12 10-7 11-19 14-20 7-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.