After bowing out in the round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in her last tournament (losing to Elisabetta Cocciaretto), Lauren Davis will begin the French Open against Lin Zhu (in the round of 128). Davis has +40000 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Davis at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Davis' Next Match

In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Davis will meet Zhu.

Davis is currently listed at -275 to win her next matchup against Zhu. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Lauren Davis Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +40000

Want to bet on Davis? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Davis Stats

Davis is coming off a loss in the semifinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, at the hands of No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 2-6, 2-6.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Davis has gone 21-20 and has won one title.

In five tournaments on clay over the past year, Davis has gone 0-5.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Davis has played 41 matches and 21.3 games per match.

On clay, Davis has played five matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.4 games per match while winning 35.5% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Davis has won 61.5% of her games on serve, and 34.1% on return.

Davis has been victorious in 42.6% of her service games on clay over the past 12 months and 28.3% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.