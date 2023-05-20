How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Noah Syndergaard will look to shut down Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals when they play his Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Odds
|Cardinals vs Dodgers Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with 65 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis is sixth in MLB, slugging .438.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).
- St. Louis scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (229 total, five per game).
- The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.454).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Mikolas is trying to record his third quality start of the season.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this game.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.