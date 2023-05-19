The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers list the Stars as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +105 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Stars Moneyline Total
DraftKings -125 +105 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -125 +105 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -125 +105 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

  • Dallas has played 49 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.
  • The Golden Knights have gone 11-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
  • The Stars have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has put together an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of its games).
  • Dallas has gone 2-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (+130)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+140)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+115)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-161)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 4 2.8

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 2.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.