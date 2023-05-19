Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .445 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 229.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Matz has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

Matz has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Graham Ashcraft 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.