The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .306/.395/.524 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has collected 36 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.378/.583 on the year.

Gorman enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .345 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 13 1-for-1 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (5-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Urias has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 38th, 1.070 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 13 7.0 3 2 2 4 0 at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1 vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1 at Pirates Apr. 27 5.2 7 6 6 5 2 at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Adam Wainwright's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 14 doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 23 RBI (55 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .316/.387/.517 on the year.

Freeman will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 40 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.360/.506 so far this year.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.