The Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) and the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) will clash in the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 17 at Busch Stadium, with Corbin Burnes pitching for the Brewers and Matthew Liberatore toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-2, 3.35 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 15-11 (winning 57.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a mark of 5-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, St. Louis has a perfect record of 5-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

