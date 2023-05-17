Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 57 home runs.

Fueled by 140 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 210 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .334.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.35 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Liberatore will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 23-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Graham Ashcraft

