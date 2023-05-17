How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 57 home runs.
- Fueled by 140 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 210 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .334.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.35 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Liberatore will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 23-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|James Paxton
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Freddy Peralta
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Graham Ashcraft
