Jordan Montgomery starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +150 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -185 +150 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals are 9-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 42.9% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 2-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 64.9% chance to win.

In the 41 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-18-1).

The Cardinals have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-13 10-12 9-7 8-17 12-19 5-5

