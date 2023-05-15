When the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) face off in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 15, Freddy Peralta will get the call for the Brewers, while the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty to the hill. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 25 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 15-10 (60%).

Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 3rd

