The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez head into the first of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 52 home runs.

Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 190 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.469 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (2-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In eight starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Noah Syndergaard

