Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14 will see the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2. The Oilers are the favorite, with -185 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +150 moneyline odds.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-190
|+160
|-
|BetMGM
|-185
|+150
|6.5
|PointsBet
|-196
|+160
|6.5
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- In 61 games this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- The Oilers are 22-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Golden Knights have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton is 13-4 (winning 76.5% of the time).
- Vegas has four games this season playing as the underdog by +150 or longer, and is 3-1 in those contests.
Oilers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Darnell Nurse
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+135)
|2.5 (+140)
|Connor McDavid
|-
|-
|3.5 (-175)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-200)
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|0-0
|4-5-1
|6.7
|3.90
|3.20
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6.3
|3.60
|3.00
