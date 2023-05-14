Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday (beginning at 3:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 9.5 (-128) 5.5 (+125) 3.5 (+115)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+105)

The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 3.1 more than his over/under on Sunday (23.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Sunday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.

He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 7.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+110)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.9 more than Sunday's prop total.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than his over/under for Sunday.

White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-105) 10.5 (-139) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-154)

The 33.1 points Embiid scores per game are 2.6 more than his prop total on Sunday.

Embiid has grabbed 10.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (10.5).

Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Embiid's 1.0 three-pointer made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-110) 6.5 (-133) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (+100)

The 20.5-point total set for James Harden on Sunday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Harden has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).

Harden has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.