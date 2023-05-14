2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Entering play in round four at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Eckroat leads with a score of -16. Watch as the action continues from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
How to Watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
- Start Time: 10:10 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Craig Ranch
- Location: McKinney, Texas
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,414 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
AT&T Byron Nelson Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Austin Eckroat
|1st
|-16
|69-65-63
|Ryan Palmer
|1st
|-16
|64-65-68
|Ze-Cheng Dou
|1st
|-16
|63-70-64
|Scottie Scheffler
|4th
|-14
|64-64-71
|Jason Day
|4th
|-14
|64-69-66
AT&T Byron Nelson Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|10:10 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Adam Hadwin (-9/33rd), Matthew NeSmith (-9/33rd), Seamus Power (-9/33rd)
|12:00 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Andrew Novak (-5/72nd), Davis Thompson (-4/77th), Will Gordon (-4/77th)
|11:50 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Seonghyeon Kim (-5/72nd), Jim Herman (-5/72nd), Lucas Glover (-5/72nd)
|11:40 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Brent Grant (-6/63rd), Ryan Brehm (-5/72nd), Robert Streb (-6/63rd)
|11:30 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Greg Chalmers (-6/63rd), Estanislao Goya (-6/63rd), Harrison Endycott (-6/63rd)
|11:20 AM ET
|Hole 10
|William McGirt (-6/63rd), Jimmy Walker (-6/63rd), Seung-Yul Noh (-6/63rd)
|11:10 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-7/58th), Chad Ramey (-7/58th), Adam Long (-6/63rd)
|11:00 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Luke List (-7/58th), Roger Sloan (-7/58th), Joohyung Kim (-7/58th)
|10:50 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Brice Garnett (-8/49th), Doc Redman (-8/49th), David Micheluzzi (-8/49th)
|10:40 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Brandon Wu (-8/49th), Bill Haas (-8/49th), Nate Lashley (-8/49th)
