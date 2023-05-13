Nolan Gorman brings a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (14-25) game versus the Boston Red Sox (22-17) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Fenway Park.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (3-2) for the Red Sox and Steven Matz (0-4) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (3-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-4, 5.70 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (0-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.

Matz has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Matz is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will send Sale (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, May 5, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 6.37 ERA this season with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across seven games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Sale will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

