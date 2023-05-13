Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (22-17) will match up against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) at Fenway Park on Saturday, May 13. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Red Sox (-135). The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cardinals' game against the Red Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Red Sox with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Gorman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 4-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 57.4% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Cardinals have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

