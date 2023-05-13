Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 48 home runs.

St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 177 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.485 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

Matz has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Matz will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías

