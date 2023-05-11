The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-2) 226 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-1.5) 225.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-2) 226 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-3.5) 226.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
  • The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
  • The teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Devin Booker 31.5 -115 27.8
Kevin Durant 30.5 -115 29.1
Deandre Ayton 12.5 -125 18.0
Cameron Payne 8.5 -110 10.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.