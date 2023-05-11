Wells Fargo Center is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) will clash on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and James Harden are players to watch for the Celtics and 76ers, respectively.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were beaten by the 76ers on Tuesday, 115-103. Tatum scored 36 in a losing effort, while Embiid paced the winning squad with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 36 10 5 2 0 3 Jaylen Brown 24 6 2 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 14 3 4 0 0 2

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 33 7 3 0 4 3 Tyrese Maxey 30 7 3 0 0 6 James Harden 17 8 10 2 0 1

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is posting 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart puts up a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is No. 1 on the 76ers in scoring (33.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.2), and puts up 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in the league).

Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he posts 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the NBA.

The 76ers get 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2.7 treys per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 27.1 10.5 5.4 1 1.4 2.9 James Harden PHI 20.1 5.5 7.5 1.5 0.2 3 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.9 4.5 3.5 1 0.4 2.7 Joel Embiid PHI 17.2 7 2.2 0.5 2 0.5 Tyrese Maxey PHI 18.3 4.5 1.8 1.2 0.5 2.9 Marcus Smart BOS 16.6 3.6 4.8 1 0.1 2.3

