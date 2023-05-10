The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are posting 117.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, New York is allowing 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than when playing on the road (113.2).

The Knicks are sinking 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% in road games.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also allow more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is allowing 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Evan Fournier Questionable Illness Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Immanuel Quickley Questionable Ankle Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

Heat Injuries