Juan Yepez returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs

He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-1 against the Tigers.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)

Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Yepez got a hit in 61.5% of his 78 games last season, with at least two hits in 20.5% of those contests.

In 12 of 78 games last year, he homered (15.4%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Yepez drove in a run in 22 of 78 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score 23 times in 78 games (29.5%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (6.4%).

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 40 .237 AVG .266 .282 OBP .307 .456 SLG .439 13 XBH 12 6 HR 6 13 RBI 17 26/7 K/BB 35/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 37 GP 41 22 (59.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (63.4%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.7%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

