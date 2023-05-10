Cody Bellinger and Paul DeJong will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals square off at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds to win.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 - - - - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

St. Louis has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 3-8 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 37 games with a total.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-13 7-11 8-7 5-16 10-19 3-4

