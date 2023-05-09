Player prop betting options for Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MARQ

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 43 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .312/.399/.565 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .239/.317/.431 on the season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .298/.369/.556 so far this season.

Bellinger hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 19 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.348/.395 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

