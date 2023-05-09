Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will meet Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 159 (4.4 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (2-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Flaherty has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Corey Kluber 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Tanner Houck 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.