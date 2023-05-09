Cardinals vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
The Cubs have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+105). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-125
|+105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 36 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-13
|6-11
|8-7
|4-16
|9-19
|3-4
