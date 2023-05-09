Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+105). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 36 games with a total.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-13 6-11 8-7 4-16 9-19 3-4

