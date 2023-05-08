The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .232.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (22 of 34), with at least two hits nine times (26.5%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has driven home a run in 10 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings