The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .255 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings