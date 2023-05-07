The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while giving up 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -105 29.1 Deandre Ayton 14.5 -105 18.0 Cameron Payne 10.5 -115 10.3

