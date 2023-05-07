Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .900, fueled by an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 11 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%).
- In 39.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.2%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Faedo will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old right-hander.
