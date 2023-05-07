The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .900, fueled by an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 11 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%).
  • In 39.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Faedo will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old right-hander.
