On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Tigers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (45.0%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Faedo will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
