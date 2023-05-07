The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, take on the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Embiid, in his last game, had 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in a 114-102 loss to the Celtics.

Below we will dive into Embiid's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 33.1 25.6 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 9.9 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.2 PRA 42.5 47.5 38.7 PR 38.5 43.3 35.5 3PM 0.5 1 0.5



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

Embiid is responsible for attempting 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

Embiid is averaging three three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the league, giving up 23.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

