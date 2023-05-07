Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Tigers on May 7, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Javier Baez and others in this game.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Matz Stats
- Steven Matz (0-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.
- Matz has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- In six starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 26
|4.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Mariners
|Apr. 21
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|at Rockies
|Apr. 10
|5.2
|9
|6
|6
|4
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.396/.504 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .255/.339/.461 so far this year.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Báez Stats
- Baez has collected 28 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .259/.325/.389 slash line so far this season.
- Baez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has two doubles, two triples, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .270/.319/.389 slash line so far this season.
- Greene enters this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
