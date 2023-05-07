Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) will match up against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-4, 6.39 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 19 games this season and won eight (42.1%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals were the moneyline favorite four times, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

