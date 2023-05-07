Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .171 with a home run and two walks.
  • Knizner has a base hit in six of 12 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Knizner has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Faedo makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
