Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .271 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (35.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this season (35.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (38.7%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Turnbull (1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.84, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
