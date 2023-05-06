On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 26 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .265 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).

In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.4% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings