Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will match up in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-4)
|209
|-170
|+145
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Heat (-3.5)
|208.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Heat (-4)
|209
|-175
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Heat (-3.5)
|208.5
|-175
|+150
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
- These teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up 222.9 points per game combined, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|-115
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|+100
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|13.5
|-115
|9.4
|Kyle Lowry
|10.5
|-115
|11.2
|Caleb Martin
|9.5
|-105
|9.6
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Max Strus or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.