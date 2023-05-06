The Detroit Tigers will look to Javier Baez for continued offensive production when they square off against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 36 total home runs.

St. Louis' .411 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Cardinals are 10th in MLB with a .258 batting average.

St. Louis is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (139 total).

The Cardinals' .328 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.471).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

The 41-year-old righty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale

