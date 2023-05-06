Adam Wainwright gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The Cardinals are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+170). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games. In three games in a row, St. Louis and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks in that span being eight runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 44.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-10).

St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-16-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-12 5-11 7-6 3-16 7-18 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.