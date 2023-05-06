Saturday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (14-17) at 2:15 PM ET (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the mound, while Spencer Turnbull (1-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won eight, or 44.4%, of those games.

St. Louis is 1-3 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

St. Louis has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 139 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).

Cardinals Schedule