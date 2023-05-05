Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 35 total home runs.

St. Louis' .409 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (135 total).

The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.472).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (2-4 with a 3.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Montgomery is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Montgomery will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele

