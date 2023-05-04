The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .255 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

In 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 29), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings