Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Angels.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .244.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.
- In 30 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.3%).
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 26, the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
