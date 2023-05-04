Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar -- batting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Angels Player Props
|Cardinals vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Angels Odds
|Cardinals vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Angels
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .214.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.