The St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Angels (17-14) at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (2-3) for the Cardinals and Griffin Canning (1-0) for the Angels.

Cardinals vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (2-3, 3.94 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (1-0, 4.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals' Flaherty (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.94 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In six starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Canning is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 frames per start.

