Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), with at least two hits seven times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (14.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 1.85 ERA ranks sixth, .824 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
